NDMA warns of flood risk across four provinces, GB amid rains

ISLAMABAD, Sep 15 (APP):The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Tuesday issued a flood alert for vulnerable areas of Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Balochistan, warning that expected rains until September 17 could trigger flash floods, raise water levels in rivers and streams and cause urban flooding, while directing relevant authorities to make advance preparations to protect lives and property.

According to the alert issued by NDMA’s National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC), rainfall in upper areas could increase flows in rivers, streams and nullahs, creating a risk of sudden flooding in vulnerable locations.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, areas including Gilgit, Diamer, Ghizer, Ishkoman, Gupis-Yasin, Nagar, Hunza, Shimshal, Skardu and Shigar may face sudden flash-flooding.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, flood risks have been identified in Upper Dir, Swat, Bajaur, Malakand, Kurram, Kohistan, Mohmand and Orakzai.

In Balochistan, Zhob, Sherani and Musakhel are among the areas where flooding is expected.

The alert also warned of possible urban flooding in Islamabad and several parts of Punjab, including Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Sheikhupura.

The NDMA has issued advance alerts to all concerned departments and directed them to ensure preparedness and take necessary measures to deal with any possible flood situation.

The NEOC is conducting advance assessments of potential hazards and coordinating timely warnings for the public and relevant institutions, the alert said.

The NDMA advised citizens to avoid crossing swollen streams, rainwater channels, inundated roads, bridges and low-lying passages during heavy rainfall.

It also urged the public to obtain weather updates, information about potential hazards and safety guidance through the Pak NDMA Disaster Alert App.

In case of any flood-related emergency, people have been advised by the authority to seek assistance through the 911 helpline.