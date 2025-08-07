Thursday, August 7, 2025
HomeNationalNDMA warns of flash flood risk in GB, AJK as heavy rains...
National

NDMA warns of flash flood risk in GB, AJK as heavy rains forecast for August 6–7

4
- Advertisement -
ISLAMABAD, Aug 06 (APP): The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), through its National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC), has issued a fresh alert warning of possible flash flooding across vulnerable regions from August 6 to 7, following forecasts of rain, windstorms, and isolated heavy downpours.
In AJK, districts including Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, and Mirpur are likely to experience intense rainfall. In Gilgit-Baltistan, districts such as Diamir, Skardu, Hunza, Shiger, and Ghanche may also face flash flood risks due to rising water levels in local streams and nullahs.
Residents near rivers, streams, and nullahs are strongly advised to stay alert, particularly at night and during periods of heavy downpour, for sudden surges in water levels. Communities are urged to identify safe evacuation routes in advance, relocate vehicles, valuables, and livestock to elevated and secure locations.
Public is strongly cautioned to avoid crossing flooded roads, causeways, and low bridges.
NDMA advises citizens to stay connected with official updates and alerts through television, radio, mobile messages, and the Pak NDMA Disaster Alert app.
NEOC is actively monitoring the situation and is in continuous coordination with provincial and district authorities to enable timely preparedness and response actions.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan