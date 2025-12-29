NDMA urges provinces, regions to stay vigilant against potential risks

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 29 (APP): The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Monday urged provincial and regional disaster management bodies to remain vigilant and issue timely alerts as an approaching westerly wave is forecast to affect parts of the country in the coming days.

According to forecasts, the weather system will enter western Pakistan on the night of December 29, intensify on December 30, and grip most upper and central regions by December 31, persisting in northern areas until January 2, 2026.

Under its influence, heavy snowfall may cause road closures and slippery conditions in Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Murree, Galliyat, Neelum Valley, Bagh, Poonch and Haveli from December 30 to January 2.

Landslides and avalanches are also likely in hilly areas of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

Tourists have been advised to exercise caution and avoid unnecessary travel to vulnerable high-altitude areas. Meanwhile, fog conditions are expected to ease in central and southern Punjab as well as upper Sindh during the wet spell.

In view of the anticipated risks, NDMA has directed all Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs), Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (GBDMA), State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) and the ICT Administration to ensure preparedness, keep emergency teams on standby, and take proactive measures to protect lives, property and critical infrastructure.

NDMA said it is closely monitoring the evolving situation and coordinating with stakeholders for timely response and mitigation. The public has been advised to stay updated through the “Pak NDMA Disaster Alert” mobile application, particularly before planning travel to affected regions.