NDMA transitioning from reactive to proactive body with clear futuristic strategy: Gen Inam

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (APP): Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik Tuesday said the Authority was transitioning from a reactive to a proactive organization with a clear futuristic strategy to cope with emerging challenges in the disaster management realm.

He was addressing the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) launching ceremony of its special report tiltled “Human Security through Development” here.

The chairman said the Human Security Through Development Report by ISSI was an important document timely launched by the Institute, whereas the authority was to convert such reports into doable actions.

He added that human security should be the main stake of means of development, as there were different definitions of disasters in various societies linked to the individual capacities of the nations to respond to the disasters of multiple natures.

The erratic behavior of natural weather patterns world over were evident and natural disasters were observed in many urban centers that did not face such threats earlier, he said.

The NDMA, he said was now in a better position to manage the prediction of disasters that had advanced world projections of different level monitoring its changing climatic behavior.

He underscored that the population growth index needed to be watched world over as it was threat multiplier.

The NDMA is developing a national think tank and connecting all research conducted in the past decade that could have shaped our national disaster response in the present, he added.

The chairman added that academia could provide smart solutions and achievable suggestions to future challenges of the country due to environmental degradation.

“If we are more prepared and have efficient early warning systems (EWS) can lead to our collective disaster preparedness,” he said.

The NDMA chairman remarked that it was the first that the Pakistani community gave an overwhelming response to Syria and Turkiye during disasters, adding “It is the first time that an already distressed country is approaching another distressed nation which shows our resilience and strength despite facing massive disasters.”

Director General, ISSI Ambassador (R) Sohail Mahmood in his welcome remarks said the Human Security Report was unveiled on the 50th foundation day of ISSI and was finally released today.

He said that in a world that was constantly evolving and emerging challenges rightly flagged the need to discuss human security from different perspective.

The report, he said helped to understand the unique situation of Pakistan owing to its pivotal location and challenges due to poverty, impacts of climate change and water crisis like multifaceted crisis.

The National Security Policy, he said stated that youth was the future of the country and equipping them with necessary tools to come out of despair could help resolve issues.

The report underlined the need for a comprehensive and integrated approach to address human security challenges in the country, he added.

“The report stressed that Pakistan could not overlook the impacts of climate change and environmental degradation undermining our human security. It showcases the inspiring examples of communities that have demonstrated local solutions alongwith government measures to address its disaster resilience,” he added.

The report would provide valuable insights for experts, academia and citizens alike to understand human security needs and prospects in an amicable manner, he added.

Director, ISSI Dr Neelum Nigar presented a brief overview of the report.

She said the report offered an in-depth analysis of Pakistan’s human security and development matrix which was created after extensive dialogue and consultations with experts and stakeholders after series of interactions.

A panel discussion participated by the experts namely Ambassador (R) Shafqat Kakahel, Aisha Khan, Dr Aliya Khan, and Faheem Sardar provided their remarks on the Report.

Chairman, ISSI Board of Governors, Ambassador (R) Khalid Mehmood delivered the vote of thanks and shed light in various topics of the report.