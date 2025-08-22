NDMA, Punjab authorities begin evacuation along river Sutlej amid rising flood threat

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Aug 22 (APP):The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), in coordination with the Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), has launched precautionary evacuation efforts for communities along the River Sutlej following a sharp surge in water levels.

According to the National Emergency Operations Center, the discharge at Harike rose to 122,890 cusecs early Friday morning. Water flow continues to increase at Ganda Singh Wala, expected to reach 120,000 cusecs, while Head Suleimanki may approach 100,000 cusecs.

All relevant departments and emergency services have been placed on high alert. Residents in low-lying and riverine areas have been urged to remain vigilant, monitor official evacuation advisories, and prepare for emergency measures. Citizens are also advised to safeguard livestock and protect agricultural assets from potential inundation.

A fresh monsoon system is forecast to enter the upper regions of the country from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal starting Saturday night, followed by a westerly wave from August 23.

The eighth spell of the monsoon is expected to bring heavy rainfall over the upper catchment areas of the River Sutlej, heightening flood risks.