NDMA launches documentary series highlighting climate change, disaster preparedness

ISLAMABAD, Mar 24 (APP):National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has taken a proactive step by launching a series of documentaries aimed at raising awareness about climate change, hazard profiles, and area-specific vulnerabilities.
This initiative is part of NDMA’s robust risk communication strategy, designed to enhance public understanding and foster a culture of preparedness among communities.
Pakistan, ranked as the 5th most climate-vulnerable country globally, continues to face the increasing challenges of climate change. Recognized as one of humanity’s greatest security threats, climate change acts as a risk multiplier, exacerbating hazards with profound potential consequences.
In this video, we explore retrofitting the process of upgrading existing buildings and infrastructure to improve safety, resilience, and efficiency. Whether it’s for earthquake resistance, flood protection, energy efficiency, or structural reinforcement, retrofitting plays a crucial role in disaster risk reduction and sustainable development.
This video features building of Girls School in Nomal Valley, retrofitting undertaken by AKAH.
This documentary highlights the transformative power of collective action, demonstrating how retrofitting efforts supported by global and local partnerships can strengthen infrastructure, protect communities, and build a safer, more resilient future.
NDMA invites everyone to watch the documentary to learn more about this important work. Together, we can work towards a prepared and resilient Pakistan.
