NDMA issues precautionary alert as thunderstorms pose flood, landslide risk in AJK, GB

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 21 (APP): The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has advised residents of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) to take precautionary measures as possible flash floods and landslides triggered by thunderstorms and rain are expected tonight (Saturday).

The NDMA’s National Emergency Operations Center has indicated that a weather system entering northern Pakistan from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal is expected to interact with a westerly disturbance, potentially bringing heavy rain, strong winds, and thunderstorms to Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir this night, with a risk of flooding due to a sudden rise in water levels.

The rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds are likely to impact Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Malakand, Kohat, Nowshera, Charsadda, Swabi, Peshawar, Mardan, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, and nearby areas from evening into the night. The severe weather conditions could uproot weak trees and result in short-term power disruptions.

According to the NDMA advisory, strong winds and dust storms may damage buildings, vehicles, rooftops, and power lines, while also reducing visibility and heightening the risk of road accidents.

The public is urged to avoid trees, billboards, and loose structures to ensure personal safety during the adverse weather conditions.

It advised people to Park in a secure, covered spot and limit travel during storms.

The advisory urged the public to stay updated on the latest weather conditions by using the Pak NDMA Disaster Alert App.

According to advisory, heavy rainfall heightens the risk of flooding in rivers and streams across the affected areas. Mountain roads remain particularly vulnerable, with possible traffic disruptions due to landslides.

Residents in low-lying regions have been advised to stay alert, as floodwaters may pose a threat to property. Communication networks and power supply systems are also at risk of intermittent disruption due to adverse weather conditions.