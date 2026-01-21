NDMA issues medium-level landslide alert for central and northern Balochistan

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 21 (APP):The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Wednesday issued a medium-level landslide alert for central and northern districts of Balochistan, warning of heightened risks of landslides, rockfalls and debris flows in mountainous areas due to an expected spell of adverse weather from January 22.

According to the assessment, very high landslide-prone zones include Quetta, Ziarat, Harnai, Sibi, Mach, Mastung, Kalat, Muslim Bagh, Pishin, Killa Saifullah, Kakar Khurasan, Huramzai, Sinjawi, and surrounding localities, where continued precipitation may trigger repeated slope failures, posing serious threats to human life, road connectivity, and critical infrastructure.

NDMA cautioned that anticipated landslides and rockfalls may result in temporary to prolonged road blockages, particularly along mountainous and inter-district routes, disrupting transportation and emergency response. Houses and public infrastructure located near slopes and road cuttings may sustain damage, while power, communication, and water supply networks could also be affected. Travelers and communities residing in high-risk and remote areas face an elevated risk, with the possibility of temporary isolation due to debris accumulation and restricted access.

In view of the prevailing situation, NDMA advises the general public to avoid non-essential movement in hilly and landslide-vulnerable areas during the alert period and to remain vigilant for early warning signs of slope failure, including surface cracks, falling debris, or unusual sounds. Traveling during or immediately after periods of heavy rainfall should be avoided, as conditions may deteriorate rapidly.

The public is urged to strictly follow advisories and instructions issued by local administrations, District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs), and traffic police. Relevant authorities have been directed to ensure operational readiness of emergency response teams, machinery, and road clearance equipment to enable a swift response in case of any incident.

NDMA will continue to closely monitor the situation and coordinate with provincial and district authorities, while timely updates and advisories will be shared through official channels and Pak NDMA Disaster Alert mobile application.