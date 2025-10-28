NDMA hosts winter contingency conference for coordinated response

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 28 (APP):The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) held a Winter Contingencies Coordination Conference on Tuesday at its NEOC headquarters to assess national preparedness and coordination strategies in response to Disaster Early Warning (DEW-4) for October 2025 to January 2026, aiming to mitigate winter hazards and ensure safe, uninterrupted tourism across Pakistan.

The session focused on enhancing inter-agency coordination among all federal, provincial and regional disaster management authorities, line departments, and relevant stakeholders to ensure timely response and resource availability during the winter season.

Participants also discussed measures to manage tourist influx, availability of accommodation spaces, and facilitation of emergency response in high-altitude and snow-prone tourist destinations.

Representatives from all PDMAs, line department, and rescue services attended the conference. The joint deliberations underscored the importance of synchronized preparedness and proactive coordination to ensure public safety, continuous communication and safe tourism during the winter months.

NDMA reiterated its commitment to maintain close coordination with all stakeholders to ensure safety of lives during winter season in Pakistan.