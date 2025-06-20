NDMA forecasts rain, thunderstorms across Northern, Central Pakistan from June 20 to 23

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 20 (APP): The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has urged precautionary measures as a new spell of rain, strong winds, and thunderstorms expected to impact the upper and central regions of the country from June 20 to 23.

According to the latest advisory, the upper and central regions, including Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, are likely to experience significant weather activity during this period.

Strong winds, dust storms and thunderstorms pose a threat to vulnerable trees, mud structures, and poorly constructed buildings, particularly in the aforementioned regions.

The NDMA has advised the public to park vehicles in covered or secure areas. It also cautioned that during storms and strong winds, reduced visibility may lead to accidents, urging people to remain vigilant.

The NDMA has directed all concerned institutions to implement necessary preparations to manage any possible emergency.

Meanwhile, the public is encouraged to stay informed about weather updates and potential risks through the Pak NDMA Disaster Alert App.