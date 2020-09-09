NDMA distributes 42,145 tents, 12,274 blankets among rain affected people

NDMA

ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (APP):National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has so far distributed 42,145 tents, 1,362.32 ton food and 12,274 blankets/quilts among rain hit people in collaboration with provincial relief agencies.

According to NDMA website, a total of 28,650 mosquito nets, 3,261 plastic mats, 10,582 tarpaulins, 4,016 sleeping mats/ Mattresses, 4,607 kitchen sets,3,680 jerry cans, 66,000 water bottles of (1.5 litre), 375 tons high energy biscuits, 200,000 aqua tablets and 50 medical kits of 3,000 per kit each.

 

