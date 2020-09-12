NDMA distributes 2,190.82 tons food packs, 14,521 blankets among flood hit people

ISLAMABAD, Sep 12 (APP): National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has so far distributed 60,073 tents, 2,190.82 tons food packs, 14,521 blankets/quilts, 79,870 mosquito nets, 4,795 plastic mats and 12,532 tarpaulins among flood-hit people in collaboration with provincial relief agencies.

According to NDMA website, a total of 4,907 kitchen sets, 20 gas cylinder, 5,983 jerry cans, 5,889 hygiene kits, 3,744 iron beds, 503 bed sheets, 8 buckets, 5,000 matresses/sleeping mats, 3,050 pillows, 500 pedestal fan, 2,387 water cooler/tanks, 2 generators, 269 de watering pumps,345 life jackets,2,750 solar lights, 20 boats with OBMs, 66,000 water bottles (1.5 litres each), 375 mt high energy biscuits, 6.5 tons MREs, (1.3 kg each), 1,442,000 aqua tabs and 50 medical kits have so far been distributed among the flood hit peoples.