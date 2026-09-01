NDMA coordinates 86-Ton relief consignment for flood-hit Nepal

ISLAMABAD, Aug 31 (APP): The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Monday coordinated a commercial chartered aircraft carrying an 86-ton relief consignment for flood-affected people in Nepal.

The aircraft will transport essential relief items, including tents, blankets, ready-to-eat meals (MREs), dry rations, camp supplies, hygiene kits and medicines.

The NDMA coordinated the relief operation in solidarity with the government and people of Nepal, in line with the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The relief consignment addresses Nepal’s immediate needs, including emergency shelter, food, safe drinking water, medicines, and the restoration of essential services and access to affected areas.

According to arrangements coordinated with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), the consignment will be received by Pakistan’s Ambassador to Nepal and subsequently handed over to the local authorities, including the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA).

The relief flight is scheduled to depart on August 31.