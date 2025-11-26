NDMA conducts industrial disaster simulation at NEOC

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 26 (APP):The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Wednesday successfully carried out the National Industrial Disaster Preparedness/ Response Simulation Exercise (SimEx) at the National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC), located at NDMA Headquarters in Islamabad.

The exercise brought together key national and industrial stakeholders to evaluate and strengthen Pakistan’s preparedness and response capacity for industrial accidents involving hazardous materials.

The Exercise was designed to test and enhance contingency response plans across national, provincial, district, and industry levels, engaging all relevant responders and technical experts. It further assessed the effectiveness of existing emergency protocols, resource readiness, and coordination arrangements among government departments, emergency services, and industrial partners.

Participants jointly reviewed preparedness measures, public awareness strategies, evacuation planning, and mechanisms for timely and coordinated action during industrial emergencies.

A significant aspect of SIMEX was the on-line participation by Lead Disaster Management Authorities and experts of friendly countries including Türkiye, Iran, Azerbaijan, and others. The international experts gave their input and shared knowledge about handling industrial related disasters.

Representatives from all Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs) and Rescue Services participated alongside leading national industrial organisations.

Entities from the chemical, fertilizer, oil & gas, and FMCG sectors took active part in the Exercise. Senior observers from MoFA, MoCC, MoIP, MoDP, MoC, GHQ, PMD, POF Wah, FPCCI, PNRA and other relevant departments also attended the session.

In his opening remarks, Chairman NDMA, Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik, emphasized the critical importance of preparedness for ensuring safety in industrial emergencies. He also apprised participants on NEOC’s response and early warning capabilities.

He stated, “The Industrial Disaster Preparedness / Response Simulation Exercise has demonstrated the resilience and coordination of our national disaster management system. We are better prepared than ever to face emerging challenges, and this exercise has provided us with valuable insights to further enhance our response capabilities.”

The SimEx followed a scenario-based format in which organizations in each syndicate presented their respective contingency, preparedness, and response plans. NDMA provided hazard maps, baseline data, and scenario materials to facilitate informed decision-making. Technical teams actively contributed to discussions on impact modeling, hazard mapping, resource mobilization, coordination frameworks, and risk mitigation measures.

The Exercise yielded important lessons, highlighting the need for clear delineation of roles and responsibilities, robust on-site and community-level preparedness, alignment with global best practices, regular updating of response plans, and timely decision-making through coordinated multi-stakeholder action.

The event underscored that strong collaboration between industry and government institutions is essential for reducing vulnerabilities and enhancing national resilience.

NDMA expressed appreciation for the active participation of all institutions and noted that such simulation exercises are vital to strengthening Pakistan’s collective capacity to prevent, prepare for, and respond to industrial disasters.

The Authority reaffirmed its commitment to continued collaboration with government bodies, industries, and emergency responders to ensure a safer and more resilient Pakistan.