NDMA asks GB to take precautionary measures to prevent likely GLOF losses

ISLAMABAD, Aug 16 (APP): National Disaster Management (NDMA) on Saturday asked Gilgit-Baltistan authorities to take precautionary measures to prevent the likely Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) damages.

In an advisory issued on Saturday, the NDMA said the weather will remain hot and dry in Gilgit-Baltistan from Saturday to Monday (Aug 15 to 17) –

triggering melting of glaciers.

“The ambient temperatures were still higher in the valley increasing, therefore glacier melt is increasing,” said the advisory.

Likewise rains were most likely to lash the valley on Monday evening which could cause GLOF in some localities including Bagrot, Yasin, Hunza, Nagar, Shigar, Ghache and Gilgit.

NDMA has asked the concerned authorities to remain vigilant and ensure all precautionary measures to prevent the losses.