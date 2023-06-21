NDMA advises masses to take precautionary measures against scorching heatwave

ISLAMABAD, Jun 21 (APP):The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Wednesday advised the masses to take precautionary measures to cope with scorching heatwave and summer winds that could be deadly sans care.

The NDMA, in it’s advisory, said the people should use plain water more, avoid carbonated drinks, and abstain from going out during the hottest hours of the day.

“Cover your head and then go out in the hot sun. Take special care of the sick, elderly, children and pets. Drink lemon water and ORS to compensate for salt deficiency. Wear light and soft clothes,” it said.

The NDMA added,”If someone faints in the heat, the people should pour cold water on his or her head.”

It also noted that extreme heat waves could cause glaciers to melt in glaciated regions, saying the relevant institutions were on alert to deal with the possible situation.

The residents of the areas affected by the threat of glacial lakes outburst floods (GLOFs) should be aware and careful and cooperate with local administration in any emergency situation, the NDMA added.

During the time, tourists should avoid traveling and staying in areas with possible GLOF risk, the authority said, adding timely protective measures could be helpful in preventing the damages caused by the melting of glaciers.