NCSW welcomes christian family laws bill in Sindh assembly

ISLAMABAD, Sep 23 (APP): National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) has welcomed the introduction of the Christian Family Laws Bill in the Sindh Assembly, terming it an important step towards strengthening legal protection, access to justice and safeguards for Christian women, girls and children.

NCSW acknowledges the role of Hon. Deputy Speaker Anthony Naveed and other parliamentarians contributing to the legislative process and supports continued efforts towards a comprehensive, rights-based framework governing Christian family matters.

For the past three years, NCSW, in collaboration with its partner organisations across Pakistan has been consistently pursuing reforms in Christian family laws. The Commission has engaged with parliamentarians, relevant institutions, legal experts, civil society, faith representatives and the Christian community itself to identify legal gaps and promote reforms that protect families, particularly women and girls.

NCSW believes that existing Christian family laws require continued review to address issues including cruelty, gender-based violence, abandonment, marriage, divorce, maintenance, custody and guardianship, with the dignity, rights and best interests of women and children at the centre.

The Commission considers the Sindh initiative an opportunity to advance an equitable and effective legal framework while encouraging similar constructive legislative engagement across provinces.