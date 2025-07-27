NCSW launches crucial medico-legal reform drive with first national consultation

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) has kicked off consultations on the Islamabad Capital Territory Medico-Legal Regulation Act, 2025 — a draft law aimed at overhauling the way medico-legal services are delivered, particularly in cases of gender-based violence.

Chaired by NCSW Chairperson Ms. Ume Laila Azhar, the first national consultation brought together representatives from the Ministries of Human Rights, Law and Justice, National Health Services, ICT Administration, major hospitals including PIMS and Polyclinic, as well as legal and forensic experts.

The initiative marks a significant move by the NCSW under its constitutional mandate to review laws affecting the rights and status of women.

“This is not just about drafting another law,” said Ms. Azhar. “It’s about confronting a broken system where survivors of violence often face further injustice at the hands of procedures meant to protect them. Let this be a national moment to ask: Are we doing enough?”

The proposed legislation aims to establish a standardized, rights-based, and gender-sensitive medico-legal framework in Islamabad. Participants at the consultation stressed that Pakistan must now seriously consider shifting to a victim-centered forensic model, particularly in cases of sexual and gender-based violence (GBV).

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, addressing a parallel national dialogue, called for urgent legal-medical reforms, echoing the NCSW’s call for justice, dignity, and accountability in the medico-legal system.

The Ministry of Human Rights highlighted the need to balance the rights of both victims and the accused, cautioning against rigid timelines that might compromise due process.

PIMS proposed revising forensic terminology — including replacing the binary “fabricated/non-fabricated” with more nuanced options and reconsidering the use of terms like “friendly injuries” to avoid misinterpretation.

The Ministry of Law recommended analyzing similar laws in Sindh and Punjab to ensure legal coherence and avoid jurisdictional confusion.

Polyclinic and NCSW stressed the importance of digital tools, public education, and outreach mechanisms to ensure implementation and accessibility of medico-legal services.

Participants repeatedly flagged the vulnerability of medico-legal officers, especially in GBV cases, and called for stronger legal protection and security measures.

There was broad consensus on involving police, judiciary, and frontline health workers in upcoming consultations to ensure a more comprehensive and enforceable law.

A special drafting committee is now under consideration, and the second national consultation is scheduled for early August 2025.

This session will include judiciary, police, and gender units and focus on practical implementation, including analysis of real-life case studies.

Experts say the draft Act comes at a critical time for Pakistan’s justice system. With rising reports of violence against women and a backlog of forensic cases, rights advocates argue that systemic reform is long overdue.

“This proposed legislation could redefine forensic justice in Pakistan,” said one legal expert at the consultation. “But only if it’s followed by real commitment from institutions and accountability from stakeholders.”

NCSW is calling on civil society, legal professionals, journalists, and citizens to engage with the reform process, share feedback on the draft, and help shape a system that upholds dignity, justice, and medical ethics.

The draft law, once finalized, is expected to be tabled for legislative review later this year.