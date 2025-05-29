NCRD organizes one day seminar on “Nation Building & Responsible Citizenship”

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, May 29 (APP):National Centre for Rural Development (NCRD), an Attached Department of Establishment Division, in collaboration with Regional Office of African Asian Rural Development Organisations (AARDO), organised a one-day national seminar on ” Nation Building & Responsible Citizenship” at its centre on Thursday.

The participants were comprised of academia, government officers, students, NGO’s representatives, lawyers and progressive farmers.

Dr. Abdul Rehman Niazi, Director (Training) NCRD, in his inaugural address, welcomed the participants and gave an overview of the of Nation Building and the role of responsible citizenship.

The key guest speakers invited were, Wahaj us Siraj,CEO, Naytel (pvt) Ltd, Zafar ullah khan, Civic Educator and former Executive Director, Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Studies (PIPS) and Dr. Khuram Elahi,a known

Motivational speaker & faculty member of Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE).

Wahaj stressed on the hard work, honestly and sincerity of citizens towards nation building.

Dr. Khuram discussed the philosophy of national integration and essential elements for nation building in the light of poetry of Allama Muhammad Iqbal and quotations of Quaid e Azam.

Zafar ullah khan presented a comprehensive way forward of national integration and prosperity. He also emphasized on the basic roles and responsibilities of citizens.

The panel of experts also addressed the queries and concerns of audience in the Q&A session.

At the end , Dr. Abdul Rehman Niazi thanked the guest speakers and participants.The participants, hailed the efforts of NCRD for having a valuable discussion on such a important topic.