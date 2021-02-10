ISLAMABAD, Feb 10 (APP): National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Monday took cognizance of irregularities in COVID vaccine administration in various federating units and directed provinces to ensure strict compliance of the guidelines and procedures unanimously agreed to implement inoculation process.

NCOC morning session took a very comprehensive overview of vaccine administration progress to frontline healthcare workers (FLHCWs) and particularly various operational and administrative issues needing prompt action after start of national vaccination drive kicked off on Feb 3rd across the country.

Forum noted that an elaborate and well defined procedure had been laid down by NCOC was shared with all stake holders. However, the same was not strictly followed by some federating units that resulted in violations.

NCOC vaccine nerve centre of National Immunization Management System (NIMS) had identified various violations and irregularities in vaccine administration.

Chairing the meeting, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said that NIMS was established to oversee the entire vaccine administration process and ensuring transparency and data accuracy.

“NCOC will ensure implementation of the vaccine strategy already shared with all stake holders. Only the front line healthcare workers (FLHCWs) who are saving precious lives and registered in resource management system by provincial health departments are authorised to be administered vaccine in this phase of vaccination. No one else is allowed to bypass the NIMS or RMS vaccine system.”

The Forum was told that the complete vaccine administration record was being maintained in the system for tracking and ensuring transparency during inoculation.

Since commencement of the inoculation process, 27,228 FLHCWs have been vaccinated including 21,121 in Sindh, 4,458 in Punjab, 691 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 274 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 239 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), 312 Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and 133 in Balochistan.

Moreover, the FLHCWs can check their eligibility by sending their CNIC number to 1166 or visit nims.nadra.gov.pk website.

In the first step a confirmation message containing Adult Vaccine Center (AVC) and a pin code will be sent whereas in the second step the FLHCW will be informed about his appointment for vaccination at the designated AVC.

In the third step, he or she will visit the AVC along with his or her CNIC and pin code. The health staff at the AVC will confirm their appointment and verify CNIC and pin code. The FLHCW will be vaccinated upon his turn.

In the next step, the vaccination staff will confirm vaccine entry in NIMS and confirmation SMS will be sent. Finally, the FLHCW will have to stay for 30 minutes for monitoring after vaccination at the AVC. Moreover, in case of double shot vaccine the message will be sent after seven days.