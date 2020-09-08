NCOC reviews IT arrangements for educational institutions before opening

ISLAMABAD, Sep 08 (APP): The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Tuesday reviewed information technology arrangements namely smart applications to monitor disease spread before opening of schools.

The forum was briefed on the application status being developed by Ministry of Information Technology and National Information Technology Board (NITB).

The forum was informed that the application would be developed before September 12, which would also have the feature to integrate data from all across the country.

The forum also took stock of Epi Curve Data and national seroprevalence survey.