NCOC apprised on detailed plan of action for Muharram, SOPs compliance

ISLAMABAD, Aug 17 (APP): The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Monday was apprised on detailed plan of action for management of holy month of Muharram and compliance of standard operating procedures (SOPs) to contain the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

The NCOC meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar discussed daily situation brief, establishment of sentinel sites and SOPs compliance.

The Forum was briefed on arrangements and measures to ensure public health and safety during upcoming month of Muharram.

The Forum was apprised that a detailed plan of action incorporating health guidelines and protocols are in place after lengthy consultations with all stake holders.

Speaking on the occasion, Asad Umar instructed all stake holders that to contain disease spread its important that all necessary measures be enforced and violations may be checked for compliance through corrective measures and fines.

He particularly emphasised for wearing of masks and maintaining social distance and more importantly checking tourists particularly those going to Northern Areas through on spot testing ensured through mobile testing camps.

The Forum was told that a total of 27 targeted lockdowns were in place across Pakistan as part of test, trace and quarantine (TTQ) strategy for disease control.