ISLAMABAD, Apr 28 (APP): The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday directed to issue comprehensive guidelines for lockdown to be imposed during Eid holidays in order to contain virus disease spread.

The session was chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar and co-chaired by National Coordinator Lieutenant General Hamood Uz Zaman Khan.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan also participated in the session whereas the provincial chief secretaries joined the conference via video link.

The forum also directed the provinces to ensure measures to boost per day inoculation numbers for enhanced vaccination.

The forum also reviewed a Non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPI) enforcement and compliance level in various urban areas.

The forum was informed about Covid-19 vaccination registration process and its increase at a considerable rate after opening up of registration for above 40 age citizens.

The forum was briefed about increase in disease spread across the country alongwith critical care occupancy and hospital admissions on the rise simultaneously

The forum was briefed about the existing SOPs of inbound and outbound passangers and recategorizing of countries according to virus control measures respectively

The provincial chief secretaries briefed the forum on NPIs enforcement and measures taken to ensure strict compliance.