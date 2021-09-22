NCOC asks provinces to strictly ensure vaccination obligatory regime from October 1st

ISLAMABAD, Sep 22 (APP):The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday asked the provinces including Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) to ensure strict implementation of vaccination obligatory regime from October 1st.

The NCOC session chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar took detailed stock of epidemic curve chart data, implementation of obligatory regime, vaccination rates in the federating units and activation of district vaccination committees.

The provincial chief secretaries participated in the session via video link and briefed the forum on their vaccination rates and preparations to mobilise district vaccination committees.