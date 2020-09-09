NCOC apprise on targeting COVID testing at schools, tourist spots

ISLAMABAD, Sep 09 (APP): The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Wednesday was apprised about plan of targeting Covid testing across the country in schools and at tourists spot for health and safety of children and public safety at large.

The NCOC morning situational session was held here at NCOC.

During the session, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar directed to support ramp up testing and containment measures post opening of school and tourism sector.

NCOC special team which was on visit to Balochistan updated NCOC through video link from Quetta about situation on ground and support required from NCOC particularly support in contact tracing and other administrative support due to vastness of the area .