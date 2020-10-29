NCM chief Chela Ram condemns blasphemous caricatures' publication

ISLAMABAD, Oct 29 (APP):National Commission for Minorities Chairman Chela Ram Kewlani on Thursday vehemently condemned the publication of blasphemous caricatures by French magazine ‘The Charlie Hebdo’.

In a statement, he said the blasphemous sketches have hurt the feelings of millions of Muslims.

Pakistan believes in freedom of expression, however such liberty does not mean to have a license to hurt religious sentiments of others.

“ Intellectural and cultural freedom is indeed a beacon of respect – while tolerance and peace that generate hatred, violence and extremism are contrary to the values of coexistence,” he said.