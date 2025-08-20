NCHR launches online complaint portal to strengthen Human Rights protection

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Aug 20 (APP):In a significant move to improve access to justice and uphold human rights across the country, the National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) has officially launched its Online Complaint Management System, allowing citizens to file and monitor complaints related to human rights violations with greater ease and transparency.

The new digital platform will enable individuals to submit complaints online, upload supporting documents, and track the progress of their cases in real-time. The initiative is part of NCHR’s broader efforts to modernize its services and expand outreach to vulnerable and underserved populations.

“This portal is a milestone in ensuring that every citizen—regardless of their location—has access to a transparent and responsive complaint system,” said an NCHR spokesperson.

While the online system is expected to handle a large portion of complaints, NCHR has retained its regional offices to provide in-person or email-based support for those without internet access or digital literacy. The commission has provided dedicated contact details for each region which are as follow:

Head Office (Islamabad) 051-9217340 complaints@nchr.gov.pk

Punjab 042-99332116 punjab.complaints@nchr.gov.pk

Sindh 021-99201638 sindh.complaints@nchr.gov.pk

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 091-9211472 kp.complaints@nchr.gov.pk

Balochistan 081-2869053 balochistan.complaints@nchr.gov.pk

Minority Affairs 051-9216833 member.minority@nchr.gov.pk