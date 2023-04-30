NCHR demands India to free Pakistani fishermen

ISLAMABAD, Apr 30 (APP): The National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) has launched a campaign demanding the repatriation of more than 100 Pakistani fishermen currently being held in prisons in India.

According to a press release issued here on Sunday, the NCHR chairperson held a meeting with the Director and Assistant Director at the India Desk to verify details regarding Pakistani nationals being detained in India.

She said that the commission had already written to the Chairperson of NHRC India to help facilitate the return of Pakistanis fishermen from Indian jails. “It is hoped that both countries work together to alleviate the terrible tragedy of fishermen away from home for years on end,” she added.