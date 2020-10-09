NCHD to assess COVID-19 impacts during nationwide survey

ISLAMABAD, Oct 9 (APP): Chairman, National Commission for Human Development (NCHD), Col ® Amirullah Marwat on Friday said that a nationwide survey would be conducted in 41 districts covering 16,400 households to assess the impacts of COVID-19 pandemic.

Talking to APP, he said that NCHD has signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Islamic Rescue Committee (IRC-IVAP) in this regard.

He said that the survey would provide the knowledge about the extent of vulnerability across geographic and various demographics.

He said that this comprehensive analysis would provide an understanding how, why and the context in which humans and communities respond allowed to anticipate unwanted scenarios and initiate mitigating measures.

“The analysis will generate information that will become evidence for strategic planning, program implementation and response monitoring during COVID-19 outbreak” he said.

Chairman, NCHD said that it was very important to have situation analysis by conducting a comprehensive assessment, adding that it would help the government in understating the overall impact and the proportion of population at risk.

He said that earlier NCHD in collaboration with Pakistan Human Development Fund (PHDF) had arranged special training programme for 96,100 households in preparing sanitizers at home as a pilot project in 16 districts.

He said that the project benefited 672,700 community members in 1,922 locations identified in 16 districts as a pilot project. “2600 goodie bags containing masks, soaps and sanitizers and 400 ration bags to needy people were also distributed among general public.