NCHD, DOPASI foundation collaborate to enhance students health, well-being in federal capital

ISLAMABAD, Mar 20 (APP):The National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) and DOPASI Foundation on Wednesday united their efforts in a landmark partnership to improve students’ health and well-being.

The collaboration seeks to cater to the needs of 17,000 students enrolled in 585 community schools and ALP centers established under the Zero Out-of-School Children campaign in Islamabad Capital Territory during 2023.

The inaugural phase of this crucial programme kicked off in Barakaho, where NCHD Director General Mirza Nasir-ud-Din Mashhood Ahmad led the proceedings. During his visit, he closely inspected the health camp organized by DOPASI, which is geared towards providing comprehensive health services to the young learners.

The students expressed their delight at the initiation of the School Health Programme by the NCHD as it would help address various health aspects affecting the students’ overall well-being.

According to the details, at the health camp, students would undergo thorough examinations for several health conditions. They are being diagnosed for any early symptoms of TB through state-of-the-art Portable X-Ray Machine which bear no hazards. This early detection and management are crucial for preventing the spread of this infectious disease.

The vision impairment, an impediment in learning, is also part of the health camp. Identifying hearing issues of the students would also significantly impact a child’s educational experience. Prompt diagnosis and treatment of skin conditions contribute to overall health; the students are being examined for any skin related diseases.

Assessing nutritional status through Body Mass Index measurements would provide valuable insight paying the way to initiate meal programme for the children in collaboration with different stake holders including Allah Walay Trust and Nutritional International.

This collaborative effort between NCHD and DOPASI would create a healthier and more conducive learning environment for these young students. By coping with health challenges proactively, they intend to empower the next generation with the tools needed to thrive academically and physically.