NCHD devised strategy to contribute in Ten Billion Tree Plantation drive

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (APP):National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) has devised a strategy to contribute in Pakistan’s largest ever tree plantation drive “Ten Billion Tree Tsunami” .

An official told APP on Sunday that strategy was devised on the special directives of Chairman and Director General NCHD.

He said that the initiative aimed to create awareness among people about the importance of plants and to reduce pollution in the environment.

He said that NCHD volunteers not only participating in tree plantation campaign but also would take care of them as national asset,he said.

NCHD planted 112.00 thousands saplings through volunteers and its field staff last year. NCHD has the capacity to plant millions of trees across the country. He said that NCHD adopting energetic and feasible approaches involving all the stakeholders including volunteers and students for this noble cause.