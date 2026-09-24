NCCIA, NPF join hands on police welfare, cyber security awareness

ISLAMABAD, Sep 24 (APP):Director General National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi held a meeting with teams of the NCCIA and National Police Foundation (NPF) to strengthen cooperation on police welfare initiatives and cyber security awareness.

An official told APP on Thursday that the meeting discussed cooperation between the two organisations and ways to further promote welfare projects for police personnel.

The participants also discussed measures to improve cyber security awareness and strengthen coordination between the two institutions.

Rizvi stressed closer cooperation between the NCCIA and NPF to make welfare initiatives more effective and ensure their benefits reach police personnel.

The two sides agreed to further strengthen institutional coordination and cyber security awareness efforts while working together on initiatives aimed at the welfare of police employees.