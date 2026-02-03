NCCIA moves court to cancel bail of YouTuber Sohrab Barkat

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Feb 03 (APP):The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has filed an appeal seeking cancellation of bail granted to YouTuber and journalist Sohrab Barkat in a case related to disputed videos and tweets.

The matter was taken up at the District and Sessions Court of Islamabad.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka heard the NCCIA’s application and directed both sides to present arguments at the next hearing. The court said the appeal would be decided after hearing submissions from the prosecution and the defence.

Earlier, Judicial Magistrate Abbas Shah had approved bail for Sohrab Barkat in the same case. Following the bail order, the NCCIA challenged the decision and approached the sessions court for its cancellation.

According to case details, the NCCIA has registered a case against Sohrab Barkat over content shared on social media platforms, including videos and tweets. The agency claims the content falls under the relevant provisions of cyber crime laws.

During the hearing, the court did not pass any immediate order on the bail cancellation request and fixed the matter for arguments on the next date.

Further proceedings in the case will take place at the next hearing, where both parties are expected to present their legal positions before the court.