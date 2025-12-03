NCA marks International Day of Persons with Disabilities, showcases artwork of artist Mohammad Barkaat

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 03 (APP):The National Council of Arts (NCA), Islamabad Wednesday observed the International Day of Persons with Disabilities by celebrating the artistic talent of differently abled artist Mohammad Barkaat, whose work was featured in Solo Exhibition.

The event, held in connection with the global observance on December 3, drew participants from various walks of life who praised Barkaat’s creativity and expressive style.

Visitor Mohammad Osama, who has a keen interest in art, lauded the paintings, saying the artwork offered “a real scenic touch.”

Paintings such as Between Reality and Reverie, Whispered Respite, Whispered Currents, Quiet Woods, Vigils of the Karakoram, Winding Ways of the Resilient, and Majesty of Gilgit drew particular attention for their impressive detailing and themes.

Zeeshan Younas, In-charge NCA Islamabad and the event’s organizer, emphasized the importance of ensuring equal opportunities for all.

He noted that persons with disabilities deserve focused attention, encouragement, and supportive platforms to showcase their potential.

Appreciating Barkaat’s inspiring journey titled From Tragedy to Triumph, he described the artist as a role model for individuals who believe their disability is an obstacle to success.

During the event, experts also discussed the different aspects of disabilities, it’s social impacts including socio-economic burden.

They also focused on the role of Institutions and facilities for PWDs.

Participants were urged to cultivate empathy, promote inclusivity, and encourage individuals with disabilities to pursue careers aligned with their strengths and interests.

Toward the end of the event, students from several renowned schools also participated and entertained the audience with vibrant performances, adding color to the event.