NBF, Zawiya host reception for Abid Rasheed’s ‘Khair-ul-Bashar’

ISLAMABAD, Aug 27 (APP): The National Book Foundation (NBF), under the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, in collaboration with literary and cultural organisation Zawiya, organised a literary and spiritual gathering to launch the Hamd-o-Naat collection Khair-ul-Bashar by renowned Pakistani poet Abid Rasheed, followed by a Naat Mushaira at the Ahmad Faraz Auditorium.

Renowned poet and intellectual Iftikhar Arif presided over the ceremony, while Dr Ehsan Akbar attended as the chief guest. Dr Arshad Mehmood Nashad and Dr Mehnaz Anjum highlighted various literary and artistic dimensions of Khair-ul-Bashar and discussed the distinctive features of Abid Rasheed’s Naat poetry.

The ceremony opened with recitation from the Holy Quran and Naat-e-Rasool-e-Maqbool (PBUH), presented by Qari Sibghatullah.

Speaking on the occasion, Iftikhar Arif appreciated the NBF for arranging the literary and spiritual event and acknowledged the services of its Managing Director, Dr Kamran Jahangir, for the promotion of books, literature and the Urdu language. He praised Abid Rasheed’s Hamd and Naat, describing his poetry as an authentic expression of deep and sincere emotions, free from artificiality.

He observed that maintaining a connection with one’s language, faith and cultural and literary heritage while living abroad was a challenging task, adding that Abid Rasheed had continued to serve Urdu literature with dedication and sincerity despite residing in Chicago. He said writing Naat was both an honour and a blessing and noted that Urdu poets had contributed significantly to giving the genre an international stature.

Dr Mehnaz Anjum said the distinctive quality of Naat poetry lay in its profound spiritual metaphors and emotional depth. She observed that when the heart attained closeness to the Holy Prophet (PBUH), Naat transcended the boundaries of ordinary poetry and became an expression of devotion and love. She said Abid Rasheed had successfully used the genre to convey these sentiments.

Dr Arshad Mehmood Nashad, a prominent poet, researcher and critic, highlighted the rich literary tradition of Urdu Naat and its prominent place in Urdu literature. He said generations of poets and scholars had elevated the genre to a remarkable literary level, while its presence in different countries demonstrated the ability of Urdu Naat to transcend geographical and linguistic boundaries.

The second session featured a Naat Mushaira organised in connection with Rabi-ul-Awwal, in which prominent poets presented their verses as expressions of love and devotion to the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Iftikhar Arif, Dr Ehsan Akbar, Dr Riaz Majeed, Qayyum Tahir, Wafa Chishti, Anjum Saleemi, Salman Basit, Khurram Khaliq, Farkhanda Shamim, Sabeen Younis, Arshad Mehmood Nashad, Rehman Hafeez, Shakeel Jazib, Farah Rizvi, Professor Irfan Jameel, Professor Rashida Maheen Malik, Professor Rafiuddin Siddiqui, Dr Mehnaz Anjum, Farzand Ali Hashmi, Ehsan Abbas and Muhammad Shahid Dhareja recited their Naats.

Nausher Malik also presented devotional verses in a melodious style, further enhancing the spiritual atmosphere of the gathering. Renowned poet Mehboob Zafar conducted the Mushaira.

A large number of writers, poets, intellectuals and literature enthusiasts attended the event, including Qaisara Alvi, Hina Durrani, Saadi Faraz, Farrukh Jamal Malihabadi, Arshad Minhas, Shiraz Fazal Dad, Nasir Ayat, Sadaqat Ali, Dr Hamza Hassan Sheikh, Rafaqat Razi, Saadia Khanum and Muhammad Farhan Attai.

At the outset, NBF Director Headquarters Murad Ali Mehmood welcomed the presiding guest, chief guest, poets, writers and other participants. He briefed the gathering on the foundation’s objectives, literary and academic activities and ongoing efforts to promote Urdu language and literature.

He said NBF Managing Director Dr Kamran Jahangir, who was the special host of the event, could not attend due to official engagements, but all arrangements had been finalised in accordance with his directions. He reaffirmed the NBF’s commitment to strengthening its relationship with writers and the literary community and continuing to organise literary, academic and cultural programmes.

At the conclusion, participants described Khair-ul-Bashar as a significant literary expression of love and devotion to the Holy Prophet (PBUH), reflecting the rich tradition of Hamd and Naat and the poet’s deep attachment to the Urdu language. They termed the collection a noteworthy addition to Urdu Naat literature.