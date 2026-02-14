NBF, KIIR host book launching ceremony of author Muhammad Yousaf Malik

ISLAMABAD, Feb 14 (APP): National Book Foundation (NBF) and the Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR) have jointly organized the launch ceremony of the book titled “Universal Declaration of Human Rights & Kashmir”, authored by Muhammad Yousaf Malik, at the Kashmir House.

The ceremony was graced by Nabila Ayub Khan, Minister for Kashmir Cause, Art & Languages, who attended as the Chief Guest.

The event was further dignified by the presence of esteemed Guests of Honour, including Dr. Kamran Jhangir, Managing Director of the National Book Foundation; Masood Khan, former President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir; Farzana Yaqoob, Advisor to the Prime Minister of AJK; Altaf Hussain Wani, Chairman of KIIR; and Ghulam Muhammad Safee, Convenor of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC).

The event witnessed robust participation from high-profile dignitaries, human rights activists, civil administration officials, educationists, civil society representatives, students, and media personnel, all gathered to witness this significant academic and advocacy initiative.

During the proceedings, all keynote speakers addressed the audience on the Kashmir cause, emphasizing the urgency of drawing international attention to the region. Author Muhammad Yousaf Malik presented a detailed briefing, complemented by pictorial evidence and statistical data, specifically highlighting alleged violations of various articles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights by Indian forces in the disputed territory.

The ceremony concluded with the formal unveiling and launch of the book. Participants widely appreciated this noble initiative as a vital contribution to documenting human rights concerns and supporting the ongoing struggle for justice in Kashmir.