Nazriya Pakistan Council hosts national seminar to mark Quaid-e-Azam Day

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 25 (APP): Nazriya Pakistan Council, in collaboration with Positive Pakistan, has hosted a national seminar titled “Quaid-e-Azam and Modern National Consciousness” to mark Quaid-e-Azam Day.

The event was held at Aiwan-e-Quaid, located in Fatima Jinnah Park, Islamabad.

The seminar aimed to highlight the relevance of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s vision and leadership in shaping modern national consciousness.

Minister of State (MoS) for National Heritage & Culture Huzaifa Rehman, graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

The session was presided over by Chairman of Nazriya Pakistan Council Mian Muhammad Javed while former Inspector General of Police (IGP) and eminent writer & scholar Zulfiqar Ali Cheema was the keynote speaker on the occasion.

Opening remarks was delivered by Mian Muhammad Javed, Chairman of the Nazria Pakistan Council.

In his address, Minister of State (MoS) for National Heritage & Culture Huzaifa Rehman led upon the youth to strictly adhere to the principles laid down by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in order to enrich their life and achieve success in career.

He also spoke about the Quaid’s strong belief in rule of law, democratic principles and hard work and urged the young students of various colleges and universities to adhere themselves to those golden principles.

Zulfiqar Ali Cheema spoke at length about the great contributions of both Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal for the Muslims of India and shrugged the notion that the Quaid-e-Azam wanted to make Pakistan a secular country.

“On numerous occasions, the Quaid-e-Azam made it clear that the new country (Pakistan) will be governed according to the Islamic principles,” he remarked.

Mian Muhammad Javed in his presidential address urged the youth to follow the noble example of Quaid-e-Azam who started from a middle-class family and rose to the highest level of fame and glory sheer hard work and perseverance.

Uxi Mufti, a distinguished scholar, academic, broadcaster, author, intellectual, Former ED of Lok Virsa and Pakistan’s noted folklorist, Senior Vice Chairman of the NPC and Chairman & Editor-in-Chief of Pakistan Observer, Faisal Zahid Malik, Chairman of the Tehreek-e-Naujawanaan-e-Pakistan, Abdullah Hameed Gul, Chairman of the Positive Pakistan, Abid Iqbal Khari, Prof Dr Sher Ali, Waheed Sharif, Muhammad Daud Kaif, Former Ambassador Salahuddin Chaudhry, and writer and intellectual Naeem Fatima Alvi also spoke on the occasion and paid rich tribute to the leader and founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam.

Former Secretary Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Kanwar Muhammad Dilshad and Chairperson of the Taleem Network Pakistan Senator Razina Alam Khan and Member of the Executive Committee of the NPC, Abdullah Yousaf were also among the noteable guests on the occasion.

Prominent scholars, intellectuals, writers, and public figures from across the country participated were also in attendance.