Nazria Pakistan Council to host national seminar to mark Quaid-e-Azam Day

ISLAMABAD, Dec 22 (APP): Nazria Pakistan Council, in collaboration with Positive Pakistan, will organize a national seminar titled “Quaid-e-Azam and Modern National Consciousness” on December 24 (Wednesday) to mark Quaid-e-Azam Day.

The event will be held at Aiwan-e-Quaid, located in Fatima Jinnah Park, Islamabad.

The seminar aims to highlight the relevance of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s vision and leadership in shaping modern national consciousness.

Prominent scholars, intellectuals, writers, and public figures from across the country are expected to participate in the discussion.

State Minister for Culture and National Heritage, Huzaifa Rehman, will grace the occasion as Chief Guest.

The session will be presided over by Zulfiqar Ahmed Cheema, Chairman of the Allama Iqbal Council, along with Dr Kamran Jahangir, Managing Director of the National Book Foundation, and Uxi Mufti, a distinguished scholar, academic, broadcaster, author, intellectual, and former head of Lok Virsa.

Dr Muhammad Shoaib Suddle, Chairman of the One-Man Commission on Minorities’ Rights, will attend the seminar as Guest of Honour.

Opening remarks will be delivered by Mian Muhammad Javed, Chairman of the Nazria Pakistan Council.

Talking to APP, Director Programs of Nazria Pakistan Council Trust, Hameed Qaiser, said that the seminar would be an academic endeavor aimed at understanding the thought, struggle, and principles of the Founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah (RA), in the context of the present age and conveying them to the younger generation.

He stated that the objective of the seminar is to connect Quaid-e-Azam’s concepts of statehood, democracy, constitutional supremacy, national unity, social justice, and interfaith harmony with contemporary national consciousness.

He emphasized that solutions to Pakistan’s current intellectual, social, and national challenges lie in Quaid-e-Azam’s teachings.

“Promoting intellectual awareness among students, youth, and scholars, and strengthening a sense of national responsibility, are among the core priorities of this program,” he added.

Eminent speakers including Abdullah Hamid Gul, Dr Farooq Adil, Muhammad Dawood Kaif, Dr Abdul Waheed Rana, Abid Iqbal Khari, Naeem Fatima Alvi, Prof Dr Sher Ali, and Waheed Sharif, will share their views on the occasion.

Following the seminar, the Chief Guest will inaugurate a three-day exhibition of Quaid-e-Azam’s paintings and a book stall, organized in collaboration with the Department of Electronic Media and Publications (DEMP) of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MoIB).

The vote of thanks will be presented by Faisal Zahid Malik, CEO of Pakistan Observer and Senior Vice Chairman of the Nazria Pakistan Council.