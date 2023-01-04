Nayeem urges UNSC to implement its resolutions on Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, Jan 04 (APP):Urging the UN Security Council to redouble its efforts to implement its January 5, 1949 resolution on Kashmir, senior resistance leader Nayeem Ahmed Khan has said that India’s denial to implement the historic resolution has pushed the region into a quagmire of uncertainty.

In a statement issued here from Delhi Tihar Jail in connection with Right to Self-Determination Day, the senior APHC leader said that India’s intransigence and policy of deceit and deception had been a stumbling block in the way of peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute that hangs over for the last more than seven decades.

Referring to the devastating impacts of the long-running Kashmir dispute Nayeem Khan said, “It is high time that the UN Security Council must take effective cognizance of India’s dilly-dallying tactics and pressurize the government to ensure early implementation of its January 5, 1949 resolution that besides acknowledging the Kashmiris’ fundamental rights provides a comprehensive road-map to resolve the dispute peacefully.”

Given the highly volatile situation in the region, the APHC leader said that allowing the people of Jammu and Kashmir to decide their future through a “free, fair, and impartial plebiscite” under the auspices of the UN was the only way to resolve the Kashmir issue peacefully and honorably.