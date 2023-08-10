Nawaz Sharif to return next month to lead election campaign: PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday said Quaid of Pakistan Muslim League(N) Nawaz Sharif would come back to Pakistan next month and would face his cases in courts.

In an interview with a private television channel, he said after the caretaker government was formed he would go to London to discuss plan of his return with his brother Nawaz Sharif.

Nawaz Sharif would lead the election campaign of his party and would be the next prime minister for the fourth time if Pakistan Muslim League(N) won the next election, he added.

The prime minister said last night the President signed the advice to dissolve the National Assembly and he had talked with coalition partners about the caretaker prime minister and the decision would be made in the next three days.

“Tomorrow we will hopefully finalize a name for the post of caretaker prime minister,” he said adding he would further consult the matter with the allied parties and Nawaz Sharif.

He said as he had been saying all along he would hand over the government to the caretaker set up and the Election Commission would decide about the date for new elections.

Council of Common Interests (CCI) had already approved the new digital census and the election would be held according to this census, he told.

“We have followed the constitution and now the institutions have the responsibility to hold the elections,” he remarked adding he desired that elections should be held as soon as possible.

Shehbaz pointed out that he led the shortest government of 16 months formed by coalition parties of various ideologies and thinking.

“We proved to the people that the coalition parties were united for sake of the country. We performed our responsibilities in the best interests of the state.”

He said after he took over the country faced devastating floods and the government within its limited resources provided timely relief to the people, took steps for their rehabilitation and transparently distributed the aid that came from foreign countries.

The biggest contribution of his government was that Pakistan was saved from default and for that his government

went through a difficult phase of negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The Managing Director IMF at one point in a meeting with him in Paris said that no time was left for revival of the programme but later an agreement was reached for loan of three billion dollars, he recalled.

The PM said in the four years of the previous government, relations were damaged with friendly and brotherly countries and long time friends of Pakistan were alienated.

He said countries like Saudi Arabia unconditionally came to the rescue of Pakistan on numerous difficult occasions in the past, provided monetary assistance to the country and gave oil on deferred payment for three years but despite all that the previous government could not maintain better ties with the brotherly country.

