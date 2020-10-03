ISLAMABAD, Oct 03 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Saturday asked Nawaz Sharif to tell how he made assets and how he sent money abroad.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said Nawaz Sharif was changing his ideology like changing weather.

نواز شریف کے نظریات موسموں کی طرح بدلتے رہتے ہیں۔ اقتدار سے باہر ہوں تو انقلابی بن جاتے ہیں،اقتدار میں ہوں تو ان سے بڑا آمر کوئی نہیں ہوتا۔اقتدار کی محرومی کا بدلہ پاکستان سے نہ لیں۔ دو سوال وہیں کھڑے ہیں؛اثاثے کیسے بنائے؟پیسے ملک سے باہر کیسے بھیجے؟ — Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) October 3, 2020

When Nawaz was out of power he became a revolutionary and when he was in power he became a dictator, he added.

He said Nawaz should not take revenge from Pakistan because he was deprived of power.