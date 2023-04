LONDON, Apr 11 (APP): Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday left for Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah.

He would spend the last 10 days of the Holy Month of Ramazan with his family members in Saudi Arabia, and stay in Qatar for few days after Eidul Fitr before returning to Britain, a news release said.