Nawaz says full court should hear PTI petition about Punjab Assembly elections

LONDON, Mar 31 (APP): Former prime minister and PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif on Friday said a full court bench of the Supreme Court should hear the petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against the delay in the Punjab Assembly elections.

Talking to the media, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader said a “cruel joke” was being done with the nation, which was undergoing severe crises and should now rise to the occasion.

Nawaz Sharif recalled the apex court’s decision, which had disqualified him from holding any public office, which, he said, had a negative impact on the country’s future. As a result, a person was imposed to push Pakistan into a debt trap with dependence on foreign aid, he added.

He demanded that answers should be sought from those who were responsible for his disqualification.

Nawaz Sharif said the situation in 2017 was much better with foreign exchange reserves at their peak as the country had said goodbye to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

But the “wrong decision”, he added, had led the country to financial disability and the ultimate victims were the people of Pakistan who were even today unable to buy medicines and were forced to sell their belongings to pay for their medical bills.

Moreover, the high prices of gold had made it difficult for many people to get their daughters married, he added.

Nawaz Sharif expressed his disappointment over the worst economic conditions in the country. A few years ago, he said, Pakistan was on the path to joining the world’s developed countries, but today it was seeking financial assistance from friendly nations, he added