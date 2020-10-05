ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (APP):Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was playing political gimmicks to avoid corruption and money laundering cases.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Nawaz Sharif was trying to become a political prisoner in the eyes of the public by spreading false notions.

He said Nawaz Sharif would have to face corruption cases filed during the period of last regimes.

He said the narrative of Nawaz Sharif was regrettable as it was meant to weaken the national institutions.