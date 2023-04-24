Nawaz, Muqam meet in Jeddah

ISLAMABAD, Apr 24 (APP):Advisor to the Prime Minister Amir Engineer Amir Muqam on Monday held a one-on-one meeting with former Prime Minister (PM) Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in Jeddah to discuss the current political and economic situation of the country, with a specific focus on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

Later, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz also joined the meeting.

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, who is also chief of PML-N extended his congratulations to Engineer Amir Muqam for performing Umrah, and stressed the importance of maintaining discipline within the party, while also commending his efforts for the party.

Advisor to the PM expressed his congratulations to Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz on their Umrah pilgrimage and praised Nawaz leadership for saving the country from terrorism and load shedding, constructing motorways, and bringing economic stability to the country.

He expressed his confidence that with Allah’s blessings, Pakistan would overcome its current crises.