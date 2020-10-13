Nawaz, Maryam have no link with democracy: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Oct 13 (APP):Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday said former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz had no links or concerns with democracy and they were doing nefarious politics to save their looted wealth.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had struggled for 22 years to come into power through democratic manner and he was serving the country by resolving the issues being facing by the people, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was raising slogans of democracy during the protest demonstrations or sit-ins for political mileage and gains.

Pakistan Peoples’ Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Maryam Nawaz had strictly directed the leaders not to talk on democracy in the parties meetings, he said, adding that both the PPP and PML-N were running without democratic structure.

He said the prime minister had always stressed for making political and democratic structures among the parties.

Disqualified Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz neither consent for the elections nor lead the electoral campaigns.

“People and the country’s institutions will not support the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rallies and sit-ins,” he said.

Chaudhry Fawad said the PML-N leader had mocked and attacked the national institutions as they had not supported him during the Panama Papers corruption case.