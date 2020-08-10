Nawaz made foreign assets through black money: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP): Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had made foreign assets and properties through black money.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Nawaz Sharif had always preferred to live abroad to enjoy luxurious life.

He alleged that Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz had done corruption and money laundering of billions of dollars.

Fawad said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was an independent institution which was carrying out accountability process against looters and plunderers without any political influence.

He said the accountability of corrupt elements was one of the priorities of the present government, adding that after recovery of the looted money from corrupt elements, it would be utilized for the welfare and development of the country and masses.