Nawaz has long history of constructing motorways, power plants, CPEC: Raja Riaz

ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (APP): Senior politician of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Raja Riaz on Thursday said that Nawaz Sharif has a long history of constructing motorways, road networks and power plants in Pakistan.

Pakistan Muslim League-N has an excellent track record of development works in all parts of the country, he said while talking to a private television channel.

He said that Pakistan was facing terrorism in many parts and the last government of PML-N, took initiative to win war on terror with the help of Pakistan armed forces and law enforcement agencies (LEAs). Nawaz Sharif has track record of working for public welfare, he said adding that PML-N chief was fully capable to revive the economy of Pakistan.

In reply to a question about preparation for Nawaz Sharif’s arrival, he said a large number of people including thousands of workers would reach Lahore to welcome former Prime Minister on 21st October.

Commenting on the political role of Nawaz Sharif after reaching hometown, he said, we have decided to focus on resolving people’s issues and the past politics would not be repeated in the larger national interest. The PML-N, has full agenda to alleviate poverty and take Pakistan forward in every field, he said.

To a question about election campaign, he said PML-N, has started the campaign in different constituencies and the people are ready to participate in the general elections under the umbrella of Nawaz Sharif.