NAVTTC awards certificates to youth for completing PM’s Skill Development Program

ISLAMABAD, Jul 13 (APP): A certificate distribution ceremony was held at the Arts Council of Pakistan on Sunday to honor the graduates of the Prime Minister’s Youth Skill Development Program.

The event, organized by the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), celebrated the achievements of hundreds of trainees who completed courses in emerging fields such as Artificial Intelligence, Data Mining, and E-Commerce.

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, who was the chief guest, praised the program for equipping young Pakistanis with future-ready skills.

“Empowering our youth through skill development is not just an investment in their future but an investment in the future of our nation,” he said during his address.

To recognize the hard work of the top-performing students, the minister also held a raffle draw and personally handed out laptops to several trainees, adding a layer of excitement to the celebratory gathering.

The ceremony drew a diverse audience, including politicians, bureaucrats, business leaders, trainers, and young students — highlighting the growing public and institutional interest in vocational education and technical training.

NAVTTC Executive Director Muhammad Aamir Jan reaffirmed the commission’s dedication to providing free, high-quality training across a range of disciplines.

“This is part of our broader mission to unlock the potential of Pakistan’s youth and build a more skilled and self-reliant workforce,” he stated.

The Prime Minister’s Youth Skill Development Program is a flagship government initiative aimed at reducing unemployment and preparing young people for jobs in the digital and industrial economies.

Over the years, NAVTTC has expanded its offerings to include advanced training in tech-based and entrepreneurial skills that match global employment trends.

Participants and their families expressed gratitude and optimism, with many trainees saying the program had opened new doors for career opportunities and self-employment.

With continued support from the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training and other partners, NAVTTC plans to roll out more training batches across the country in the coming months.