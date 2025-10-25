Naval chief visits Creeks

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 25 (APP): Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, visited forward posts in Creeks Area to review operational preparedness and combat readiness.

During the visit, three state-of-the-art 2400 TD Hovercraft were also inducted into the Pak Marines, marking another significant stride in modernizing Pakistan Navy’s operational capabilities, said a news release issued by the Director General Public Relations (Navy).

The newly inducted Hovercraft are capable of simultaneously operating over a variety of surfaces, including shallow waters, sand dunes, marshy and boggy littoral zones, and can ply in areas where traditional craft are neither suitable nor designed to operate.

This unique capability of undertaking simultaneous operations over land and sea provides an edge to the Pak Marines in the performance of their assigned tasks. It will also strengthen PN’s capabilities for an effective and decisive response against all adversaries.

While addressing officers and men on the occasion, the Naval Chief highlighted that the induction of these new platforms symbolizes Pakistan Navy’s vision to modernize and reaffirm its unwavering resolve in bolstering the defense of the country’s maritime frontiers, coastal belt, particularly Creeks Area.

The Admiral further reiterated that Sea Lines of Communication (SLOCs) and maritime security are not just a military requirement; it is a cornerstone of our nation’s sovereignty and a vital pillar of economic prosperity and stability.

He emphasized that the Pakistan Navy is the vanguard of peace and stability in the Indian Ocean Region and a significant stakeholder in regional maritime security.

“We know how to defend our sovereignty and every inch of our Maritime frontiers from Sir Creek to Jiwani”, he added.

The Naval Chief reaffirmed the nation, that PN’s defense capabilities stand as strong as our unwavering morale, from the shores to the sea.